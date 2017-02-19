Don't Suspend Her, She's A Woman!

Seka Monaledi is one of the most powerful women in the justice system but now that she's accused of fraud, an African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) thinks she needs special protection because she is a woman.

Monaledi, the magistrate who is the head of all the regional courts in the North West province, has been reported to the Magistrate's Commission by the South African Police Service's special unit the Hawks, for allegedly defrauding the state, reported City Press.

"Not only does Monaledi stand accused of fraudulent claims for travel expenses totalling nearly R1-million, she was also absent from work for long periods while allegedly selling luxury goods from the boot of her car," reported City Press. Apparently investigators found that she hadn't been at work for more than 70% of the time either.

Despite this, ANC MPs unanimously decided not to confirm Monaledi's suspension during a meeting of Parliament's justice portfolio committee on Wednesday, said City Press, reporting that ANC MP Makgathatso Pilane-Majake said: "My concern is that we have too many suspensions of women."

City Press said that Monaledi could not be reached for comment as she was not at work.

Last week the Daily Dispatch reported that Monaledi was suspended for bunking work.