Gupta Family Allegedly Tried To Take A Box Of Diamonds Out Of South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - 1 October 2010: 7 Saxonwold Drive in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, part of the massive Gupta family compound. The row of houses cost more than R52 million, and is in one of Johannesburg's most exclusive suburbs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Kevin Sutherland)

The Gupta family allegedly tried to smuggle a box of diamonds out of South Africa.

AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism reported in City Press newspaper that in April 2016, six days after the controversial family left the country, a second Gupta plane tried to leave from O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg with "a box believed to have been full of diamonds".

The flight was preparing to leave from Fireblade Aviation's VVIP terminal at the airport, said AmaBhungane, when X-ray scanners picked up something in a suitcase, which turned out to be a box full of something like stones, apparently diamonds. Security wanted to inspect it but a Gupta security staffer declined, took the bag and left. Fireblade reported the incident to O.R. Tambo security.

The flight reportedly took off without the box.

AmaBhungane said the allegations were confirmed by three sources, two close to Fireblade and one in the South African security establishment.

The Gupta family, which declined to comment to AmaBhungane, are controversially close friends of President Jacob Zuma and have previously said they are selling their business interests in South Africa.