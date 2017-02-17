Many people considered his Yeezy Season 5 collection to be Kanye West’s “best yet,” but one fellow star was less than impressed.
Sia asked West if he would “consider going fur free” in a tweet following his show at New York Fashion Week Wednesday. West used fur in two looks in the show, sending it down the runway alongside camouflage, denim and shearling pieces.
The “Cheap Thrills” singer shared a video with West titled “Under the Fur Coats: Rabbits’ Screams of Death,” writing that “this is the reality of fur for fashion ― it’s so sad.”
Sia’s tweet to West has some 2,600 retweets and garnered a response from PETA: “Agreed, the reality of the fur industry is so heartbreaking
@kanyewest Please go
#FurFree.”
Sia, who has 2.8 millions Twitter followers, sent the same plea to West’s wife Kim Kardashian in June 2016.
”Hey @KimKardashian I think you’re lovely. Would you consider going fur free? This is what animals go through for it,” she wrote.
Neither West nor Kardashian has responded to Sia publicly, and Kardashian was seen the day after her husband’s show wearing a giant fur coat in New York.
Still, kudos to Sia for using her platform to stand up for what she believes in.