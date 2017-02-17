Courtesy of Yeezy Model Halima Aden in a long fur coat at Yeezy.

The “Cheap Thrills” singer shared a video with West titled “Under the Fur Coats: Rabbits’ Screams of Death,” writing that “this is the reality of fur for fashion ― it’s so sad.”

Dear @kanyewest would you consider going fur free? This is the reality of fur for fashion - it's so sad 😰 https://t.co/fdUhN78nlg — sia (@Sia) February 15, 2017

Sia’s tweet to West has some 2,600 retweets and garnered a response from PETA: “Agreed, the reality of the fur industry is so heartbreaking @kanyewest Please go # FurFree.”

Sia, who has 2.8 millions Twitter followers, sent the same plea to West’s wife Kim Kardashian in June 2016. ”Hey @KimKardashian I think you’re lovely. Would you consider going fur free? This is what animals go through for it,” she wrote.

Hey @KimKardashian I think you're lovely. Would you consider going fur free? This is what animals go through for it https://t.co/bASyRtnVRn — sia (@Sia) June 21, 2016

Neither West nor Kardashian has responded to Sia publicly, and Kardashian was seen the day after her husband’s show wearing a giant fur coat in New York. Still, kudos to Sia for using her platform to stand up for what she believes in.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images Sigh.