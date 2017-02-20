All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    17 Of The Most Hilarious Tweets From #AskThePublicProtector

    Someone even pulled up a question from #AskMmusi😂

    20/02/2017 16:05 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Deaan Vivier/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
    Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

    *Sigh* when will people learn that Twitter Q&As are a bad idea?

    Today The Public Protector's office embarked on a "listening campaign" and part of it was a question and answer session on Twitter.

    Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has had a shaky start to her term in office and even she admitted it in this tweet and added she'd been enjoying it.

    It was just a matter of time though before people made the trending topic about everything other than Mkhwebane's actual job and this guy called it.

    These are 17 of the most hilarious tweets from the hashtag.

    MORE: Busisiwe Mkhwebane Politics Public Protector