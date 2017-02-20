17 Of The Most Hilarious Tweets From #AskThePublicProtector

*Sigh* when will people learn that Twitter Q&As are a bad idea?
Today The Public Protector's office embarked on a "listening campaign" and part of it was a question and answer session on Twitter.
Join the Public Protector's listening campaign. She will be responding to questions at 12pm. Ask yours now using #AskThePublicProtector— South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) February 20, 2017
Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has had a shaky start to her term in office and even she admitted it in this tweet and added she'd been enjoying it.
The last 3 months in the office have been hectic and a bumpy road but the @AdvBMkhwebane is enjoying the experience— South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) February 20, 2017
#AskThePublicProtector
It was just a matter of time though before people made the trending topic about everything other than Mkhwebane's actual job and this guy called it.
#AskThePublicProtector This will not end well.— Agent Provocateur (@De_Imperial) February 20, 2017
These are 17 of the most hilarious tweets from the hashtag.
1. An unanswered question from #AskMmusi
#AskThePublicProtector What is this called? I did #AskMmusi last year as well, but no answer from him ☹️ pic.twitter.com/e7uxhNpL2l
2. A mistake her predecessor made, shame
#AskThePublicProtector— Thembelihle Precious (@Thembi_Love21) February 20, 2017
Do you know who Oros is?
-
3. Reference to the tea spilled by Malema at #SONA2017
#AskThePublicProtector did you also slaughter a cow like mbete?— floyd mnisi (@floyd_mnisi) February 20, 2017
4. Questions we've needed answers to since we were little
Why did this go blunt when I blew in it #AskThePublicProtector pic.twitter.com/yCKjLzUlKy— Lehlohonolo Leew (@mistasaint) February 20, 2017
5. We need to know where the pots are
#AskThePublicProtector where are the pots? this never got investigated.— Chomi Ya Jeso COMEDY (@ChomiYaJeso) February 20, 2017
6. Also where is Saxonwold Sebeen?
Where's the Saxonwold Shebeen? #AskThePublicProtector pic.twitter.com/hqyKGc3Dsb— Agent Provocateur (@De_Imperial) February 20, 2017
7. Remember when Solly Moekoetle went missing?
Where was he when he suddenly appeared at the hospital? #AskThePublicProtector pic.twitter.com/0VNoUC6bsw— Agent Provocateur (@De_Imperial) February 20, 2017
8. What kind of sorcery is leading to our MPs sleeping in parly?
#AskThePublicProtector Why Do We Have Sleepist In The Parliment??😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u9OK0PZysq— Lettah Sikhosana (@SikhosanaLettah) February 20, 2017
-
9. Was it really so important to have this conversation?
What's Mahlobo telling Zuma & Mabuza here? #AskThePublicProtector pic.twitter.com/mZf2eKyUkl— Agent Provocateur (@De_Imperial) February 20, 2017
10. If Brian Molefe could, so can everyone else no?
#AskThePublicProtector— maMfene (@noks_ma2c) February 20, 2017
Can i also cry my way to Parliament???.... pic.twitter.com/pc4rZb34lA
11. Also this one 😒
What are your thoughts on Kasi Mlungu? And when we get our land back will she be included? #AskThePublicProtector pic.twitter.com/68fYBQTVkt— Darnell Fortune (@DarnellFortune) February 20, 2017
-
12. Where are Uncle Gweezy's hands?
Who is Uncle Gwede's tailor? #AskThePublicProtector pic.twitter.com/SbPiSg9pWB— Agent Provocateur (@De_Imperial) February 20, 2017
13. The billion rand question
Are Orlando Pirates fans able to pronounce the name ( Kjell Jonevret) of their new coach? #AskThePublicProtector— Kokwele M. Phillix (@Matome_Phillix) February 20, 2017
14. All we ever see are the shoes and hands
#AskThePublicProtector who drives the @DateMyFamilySA car?— Doing_the_Most (@ozidouble) February 20, 2017
15. I mean really, people are always crying there. What are they waiting for?
When will Khumbul'ekhaya provide tissues for the people on their show?#AskThePublicProtector pic.twitter.com/f6KKKxKu6n— Darnell Fortune (@DarnellFortune) February 20, 2017
16. Hehehe. We've beeeeeeen waiting.
#AskThePublicProtector— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) February 20, 2017
Will Shaka ever produce the receipts regarding the R50 million as he said? pic.twitter.com/gSnyadw3or
17. She's been telling us we're broke for so long
#AskThePublicProtector How old is tht MTN lady that likes to say "u have insufficient airtime to make this call, please load airtime"— Trinity Nkosi (@NkosiTrinity) February 20, 2017