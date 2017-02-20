A Nigerian Gym Tried To Gross People Out With A Tweet About Pizza. It Didn't Go As Planned.

Pizza is one of the five major food groups. Some say it was brought down from the mountain by Moses himself. It is the muse of poets and the sustenance of warriors.

In a word, pizza is life. It is everything. It is the people.

But some people, who are counter-revolutionaries and also allergic to happiness, will always try to have their miserable say. Like Naija Gym, who tried to have a go at the people's food on Twitter.

Two slices of pizza are the equivalent to swallowing 3 spoons of warm oil. Do you feel like eating pizza now? pic.twitter.com/MXBl9lFIYv — Naija Gym Blog (@naijagym) February 16, 2017

It didn't go as they might have expected. Twitter, do your thing:

Two slices at a time even, mate. My mouth is big enough. There was a scientific test and everything. (It also involved beer pong played with bubbly, a story for another day.)

Pizza oil technically qualifies as a lube.

@naijagym I'll ride that oily pizza into the sweet oblivion pic.twitter.com/Eo0moeq1ZN — Pizza Face Palumbo (@carolinepalumbo) February 19, 2017

*Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds plays in the background as pizza grease drips off my chin onto my bare chest*

@MustacheDad @naijagym poor that oil down my damn throat baby — 104.3 Exec Producer (@rockiesVSconnor) February 19, 2017

The epitaph shall read: he died as he lived.

gimme the pizza and inject the oil straight into me while we're at it https://t.co/rBvn7gU2Fj — die weinhändler (@AaronM) February 19, 2017

And some extremists are just here for the warm oil, man.

@naijagym @jennywhojenny That pizza looks unappetising anyway....what kind of warm oil are you offering? — UnexpectedBaggage (@UnexpectedBag) February 19, 2017

Never change, Twitter. We'll all die young and happy.