Acting police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane's driver was allegedly helped to "jump the queue" to get a state house, The Times reported. The driver's application for state housing was allegedly fast-tracked so that Phahlane could reach work more quickly, while the paper reported that other police officers have waiting in the queue for state housing for years.

The Times quoted emails showing that the space of time it took for the driver to receive the house, about a week, was "unusual".

Allegedly, another one of Phahlane's drivers was given a state house in much the same way in October 2016.

In this most recent case, the driver was allocated a home close to Phahlane's office and home.

The application for the driver's home was reportedly made on February 2, and was approved on February 7.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sally de Beer told The Times that the issue had nothing to do with Phahlane and said that allocation of the house was "based on predetermined criteria which were fully complied with."

The Times interviewed a Pretoria police officer who had been on the housing list for four years. She apparently lives with her mother and her brother's family. The woman, who was not named, questioned why Phahlane's driver needed a house.

In another case, a Pretoria police officer had been waiting for a house for three years. He reportedly lives in a shack in Mamelodi East and had to send his family back to his wife's mother in Limpopo, fearing for their safety, as criminals in the area know he is a police officer who has a gun.