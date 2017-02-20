Bella Hadid's Sheer Crop Top Is A Masterclass In Off-Duty Model Style At LFW Afterparty

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin just taught a masterclass in off-duty model street style.

When you've spent the day being dressed by the likes of Donatella Versace it's not easy to put together an evening look that is the pièce de résistance, but Hadid managed to do just that on Saturday 18 February.

In keeping with the nineties trend seen on the Versus runway Hadid donned a Kangol cap, a sheer crop top and lace up trousers with a distressed hemline.

Hadid chose to celebrate her runway success by joining Jenner and Baldwin for dinner at Asian restaurant Sexy Fish before heading to The Box night club.

Hadid's Versus runway mates, Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell, also joined the party, however Gigi Hadid didn't make an appearance.











