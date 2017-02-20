Chances Are That AKA And Bonang Were Trolling Us All

You may have been one of the many fans and followers who were glued to their timelines following rapper AKA's tweets that he had broken up with girlfriend Bonang Matheba. In the since-deleted tweets, AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) spoke about "loving a woman more than she loves you" and that he and Matheba had broken up despite "trying".

However, less than 24 hours later, AKA took to Twitter once more to set everyone at ease and say that he and Bonang are back together again. According to since-deleted tweets, AKA said that "couples fight" and "life goes on" — and that he is "crazy and intense" sometimes. Matheba — who was in Cape Town with AKA at the time — remained silent throughout the Twitter debacle.

The drama may have been one-sided, but fans seem to have had enough of the two of them "wasting" their time and data.

I'm still dead at AKA's "we tried guys," as if we asked them to date — Shameless. (@Shamiso_) February 20, 2017

AKA and Bonang in Cape Town laughing at your tweets like 😂😂😂😭😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/57NScaCYVT — Nongqovu (@MjikwaKhanya) February 17, 2017

Dear AKA and Bonang . Satafrika has reached the conclusion that we don't care pic.twitter.com/mIlUq0awap — Cersai Lannister (@its_true47) February 17, 2017

According to The Citizen, who reportedly spoke to a "close friend of the couple", their relationship is "toxic" and that AKA is "controlling". As Mr Supa Mega continues to release music videos, new tracks and host parties on his The World Is Yours Birthday Tour, it really can't hurt to keep yourself in the headlines with a bae-related drama every now and then. You know what they say about publicity — it's never bad.