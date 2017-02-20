All Sections
    NEWS

    Domestic Abuse Is NOT Funny. And We Will Call Out If We See It, Whether You Like It Or Not.

    Stop making light of abuse.

    20/02/2017 13:21 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago
    Napatcha

    A hashtag #Howtoloseyourbabe should have been a funny trend on Twitter but one of the top tweets was not.

    This tweet by @ODMendel, with 99 retweets, 62 likes and a couple of chuckles and giggles (and counting), perpetuated domestic violence.

    We didn't find it funny and neither did many of our followers.

    Here's why it is not funny to post a picture of a woman being beaten. Every year, South Africa takes part in the international 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign.

    Unfortunately, South Africa does not have reliable statistics on the prevalence of domestic violence in the country. In 2016, Africa Check released a fact sheet on crime stats in South Africa. In the report it stated 451,9 people were victims of common assault daily in 2015/16. In 2014/15 Statistics South Africa's Victim of Crime Survey indicated that only 30% of victims reported that they were assaulted by a lover or spouse, making our stats unreliable.

    Tweeter Amy Black also pointed out the element of some people's belief that spending money on a woman means you can do what you want with them.

    Sadly, there was one user who tried to defend the tweet by calling out our "policing" of people's tweets. Ironically, his Twitter name is "Women Can & Will Lead."

    Then the tweeter of the original post responded too. Unfortunately, not to apologise or take responsibility for his mess.

    But Roekeya Bardian said all there was to say on this:

    We won't stop calling this behaviour out.

