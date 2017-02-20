Domestic Abuse Is NOT Funny. And We Will Call Out If We See It, Whether You Like It Or Not.

A hashtag #Howtoloseyourbabe should have been a funny trend on Twitter but one of the top tweets was not.

This tweet by @ODMendel, with 99 retweets, 62 likes and a couple of chuckles and giggles (and counting), perpetuated domestic violence.

#HowToLoseYourBabe

After spending on her then she says she's on her periods pic.twitter.com/ocEw91aA8D — Holy Grail ® ™ (@ODMendel) February 20, 2017

We didn't find it funny and neither did many of our followers.

Discuss for 100 marks -- Why is this not funny at all??? 😒 https://t.co/NDSjT0o2IR — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) February 20, 2017

@HuffPostSA such an eye sore, is domestic violence funny kante, cringeworthy!!! February 20, 2017

Here's why it is not funny to post a picture of a woman being beaten. Every year, South Africa takes part in the international 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign.

Unfortunately, South Africa does not have reliable statistics on the prevalence of domestic violence in the country. In 2016, Africa Check released a fact sheet on crime stats in South Africa. In the report it stated 451,9 people were victims of common assault daily in 2015/16. In 2014/15 Statistics South Africa's Victim of Crime Survey indicated that only 30% of victims reported that they were assaulted by a lover or spouse, making our stats unreliable.

Tweeter Amy Black also pointed out the element of some people's belief that spending money on a woman means you can do what you want with them.

It's based in the incorrect assumption that spending $ on someone means you're entitled to their body. Basically male entitlement. https://t.co/uxakTnX3Zy — Amy Black (@_BlackAmy) February 20, 2017

Also this fuels rape culture. https://t.co/uxakTnX3Zy — Amy Black (@_BlackAmy) February 20, 2017

Sadly, there was one user who tried to defend the tweet by calling out our "policing" of people's tweets. Ironically, his Twitter name is "Women Can & Will Lead."

So basically you whole @HuffPostSA are now policing tweets. @ODMendel https://t.co/TApyqI5pRY — Women Can & Wil Lead (@The_Kayda) February 20, 2017

People tweet however they feel like tweeting & you have no right whatsoever yo say this tweet perpetuate what and what, find better thiings https://t.co/NZwhsOfZW6 — Women Can & Wil Lead (@The_Kayda) February 20, 2017

Then the tweeter of the original post responded too. Unfortunately, not to apologise or take responsibility for his mess.

Seriously... You need more tweets to post your Twitter exams! #smh https://t.co/qNaU6D0eTV — Holy Grail ® ™ (@ODMendel) February 20, 2017

But Roekeya Bardian said all there was to say on this:

@HuffPostSA @ODMendel until Men acknowledge & take responsibility 4 THEIR part in violence against women, the 16days is what it is...16 days — Roekeya Bardien (@keyabardien) February 20, 2017

We won't stop calling this behaviour out.