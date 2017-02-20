Five Things You Need To Know About Brian Molefe

Parliament on Friday confirmed that Brian Molefe, the disgraced former Eskom CEO, was nominated to fill a vacancy on the African National Congress (ANC) North West list, and will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) — despite reports over the weekend that Molefe is not in fact a member of the specified ANC branch in the province.

This has fed into widespread speculation that he will either replace current Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, or be installed as his deputy to stymie him. The National Treasury under Gordhan and his predecessor Nhlanhla Nene has frustrated President Jacob Zuma's plans around big projects like nuclear power generation, and the Treasury is thought by its supporters to be the last bulwark against wide-scale looting.

But who is Molefe and should we really be worried if he lands the top job at the finance ministry — or near the top? Watch the video for more.

READ MORE : The Rise And Fall And Rise Again Of Brian Molefe