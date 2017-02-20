Keep Yourself Warm With This Delicious Spiced Chicken Couscous

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Warm couscous and chicken salad recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

80ml olive oil

5ml each ground cinnamon, cumin and paprika

200ml water

200g couscous

2 chicken breast fillets, sliced

1 brinjal, cubed

1 red pepper, seeded and sliced

50ml sultanas

50ml chopped fresh coriander

Instructions:

1. Heat 15ml oil in a saucepan. Add the spices and stir. Add the water and heat until beginning to simmer. Turn off the heat. Add the couscous. Cover and remove from the heat. Set aside.

2. Heat half the remaining oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken until browned and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.

3. Heat the remaining oil and add the brinjal and red pepper. Cook until tender.

4. Stir the couscous with a fork to loosen the grains. Spoon it into a salad bowl. Top with the chicken and vegetables. Add the sultanas. Sprinkle with the coriander. Season to taste. Serve warm or cold.