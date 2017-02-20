All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Keep Yourself Warm With This Delicious Spiced Chicken Couscous

    Be comforted and healthy with a chicken couscous indulgence.

    20/02/2017 09:46 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Warm couscous and chicken salad recipe

    Preparation time: 15 minutes

    Cooking time: 15 minutes

    Ingredients:

    80ml olive oil

    5ml each ground cinnamon, cumin and paprika

    200ml water

    200g couscous

    2 chicken breast fillets, sliced

    1 brinjal, cubed

    1 red pepper, seeded and sliced

    50ml sultanas

    50ml chopped fresh coriander

    Instructions:

    1. Heat 15ml oil in a saucepan. Add the spices and stir. Add the water and heat until beginning to simmer. Turn off the heat. Add the couscous. Cover and remove from the heat. Set aside.

    2. Heat half the remaining oil in a frying pan and fry the chicken until browned and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.

    3. Heat the remaining oil and add the brinjal and red pepper. Cook until tender.

    4. Stir the couscous with a fork to loosen the grains. Spoon it into a salad bowl. Top with the chicken and vegetables. Add the sultanas. Sprinkle with the coriander. Season to taste. Serve warm or cold.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video