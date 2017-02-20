Malema: EFF Wants More Participation In Government In 2019

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will seek more "participation" in government in 2019, seeking out "fully fledged" coalitions after that election, according to Business Day on Monday.

In an interview with the paper, EFF leader, Julius Malema said the party would move away from "loose" coalitions and would want more say in governance where it is in coalitions. Currently, agreements like the coalitions the EFF is in in Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg have helped to secure power for the DA and helped to take the major metros away from the ANC.

Malema told the paper: "Every coalition we form in 2019... we are going to participate directly in it –- we are going to take departments. The good thing about provincial government is that, once you are allocated departments with clearly defined coalition terms, you say to the DA, you are running your own thing, we are running our own thing, you are not going to interfere in our departments and that's it."

Malema again dismissed talk of potential coalitions with factions in the ANC. He said the only way the party would enter into discussions with the ANC was if the party ditched President Jacob Zuma and agreed to let Kgalema Motlanthe lead the party.

Malema also told Business Day the party's policies would also be non-negotiable in the 2019 when it came to forming coalitions.