    • NEWS

    Orlando Pirates Appoint Swede Kjell Jonevret To Be The New Manager

    Not terribly well known in South Africa, he has spent most of his career working in Sweden and Norway.

    20/02/2017 12:20 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Erik Birkeland / AFP / Getty Images
    Molde FK's coach Kjell Jonevret poses during their Norwegian first division football match against Stabaek on October 17, 2009 in Molde.

    Orlando Pirates have appointed Kjell Jonevret to be their new manager.

    The Swede, most recently of Viking Fk and Molde FK in Norway, has been appointed on a three-year deal.

    Speaking at the press conference announcement on Monday morning, he said, "I'll lie to you if I said I knew South African football fantastically well, but I have a few friends down here. I know Stuart Baxter, especially when he was coach of Bafana Bafana.

    There had been murmurings of former Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy taking up the position, but the club opted for experience.

    At the same press conference, the club chair Irvin Khoza revealed that assistant coach Bradley Carnell is leaving the club to take up an offer overseas. Jonevet's new assistant will be Harold Legodi.

    Pirates was under the care of development head Augusto Palacios after Mushin Ertugral resigned in November following a 6 - 1 defeat to Supersport United. Last week, Pirates fans rioted in Pretoria when their side lost 6 - 0 to Mamelodi Sundowns.

    Pirates are currently tenth on the PSL log, with 20 points from 17 games.

    MORE: Benni Mccarthy Kjell Jonevret News Orlando Pirates