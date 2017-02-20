Orlando Pirates Appoint Swede Kjell Jonevret To Be The New Manager

Molde FK's coach Kjell Jonevret poses during their Norwegian first division football match against Stabaek on October 17, 2009 in Molde.

Orlando Pirates have appointed Kjell Jonevret to be their new manager.

The Swede, most recently of Viking Fk and Molde FK in Norway, has been appointed on a three-year deal.

Speaking at the press conference announcement on Monday morning, he said, "I'll lie to you if I said I knew South African football fantastically well, but I have a few friends down here. I know Stuart Baxter, especially when he was coach of Bafana Bafana.

Kjell Jonevret has never coached outside of Scandinavia. Khoza: "The most important thing is to bring back the confidence" #piratespresser — Neal Collins (@nealcol) February 20, 2017

There had been murmurings of former Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy taking up the position, but the club opted for experience.

At the same press conference, the club chair Irvin Khoza revealed that assistant coach Bradley Carnell is leaving the club to take up an offer overseas. Jonevet's new assistant will be Harold Legodi.

#Pirates are better off with no-name brand Kjell Jonevret than inexperienced Benni McCarthy. Benni must pay his dues first, assist or jnrs February 20, 2017

Pirates was under the care of development head Augusto Palacios after Mushin Ertugral resigned in November following a 6 - 1 defeat to Supersport United. Last week, Pirates fans rioted in Pretoria when their side lost 6 - 0 to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kjell Jonevret: "I hope this is a long marriage and I'm the beautiful wife" lol — Kagiso Monyadiwa (@KagisoMonyadiwa) February 20, 2017

Pirates are currently tenth on the PSL log, with 20 points from 17 games.