Pearl Thusi Is Back In The Motherland And Ready For 'Lip Sync Battle Africa' Season 2

She's spent the last few months conquering New York City as she settled into her role on "Quantico", but now actress and presenter Pearl Thusi is on her way home for a second stint of hosting MTV Base Africa's "Lip Sync Battle Africa". According to TimesLive, the second season of "Lip Sync Battle Africa" is due to air on April 6, 2017.

Big city life... 🌆🗽 A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:27pm PST

The show made the announcement on its Twitter account and confirmed that Thusi would be back for season two, co-hosting with Nigerian presenter, dancer and writer Denrele Edun.

Thursday nights are about to get WILD. 🐅 Who's ready for a shiny new #LSBAfrica S2 with @PearlThusi and @DENRELE_EDUN pic.twitter.com/57L9O0VNhd — #LSBAfrica (@LSBAfrica) February 19, 2017

It seems the actor is back in South Africa, posting on her Twitter account that she is "living so hard" and spending quality time with her loved ones that she has even forgotten to share posts and photos on her social media accounts.