ANC Document Says Party's Woes Are Because Of Political Ill-Discipline

A draft document circulated to ANC leaders in KwaZulu-Natal says the party's woes are caused by ill-discipline and the appointment of unfit people, Independent Online (IOL) reported.

The document was reportedly circulated at a KZN ANC cadres forum in Durban on Sunday and was seen by African News Agency (ANA).

The document reportedly says:

"Effectively, all our challenges and difficulties today can be traced back from a lack of political discipline and revolutionary commitment which leads to the election and appointment of comrades who were not fit to lead social transformation.

"But it is also deep seated divisions which led to comrades in various levels of deployment and mostly in provinces being replaced or affirmed on the basis of their view towards the 52nd national conference.

"That is when revolutionary morality collapsed and [was] replaced by factionalism and a rise in abuse of state resources and massive reporting about real and perceived corruption which damaged the glorious image of the African National Congress."

"The leadership elected at the 52nd national conference, under difficult conditions where the movement was almost [torn] apart, failed to rise to the occasion both in terms of articulation and actions to stop the rot.

"The state became extremely weak with various institutions at war with each other in a manner that gives credence to the perspective that state institutions are being used for political [reasons] to settle political differences."

The document says this is why the ANC functions in an "uncoordinated" way without accountability being demanded from lower structures in the organisation. It says that Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) members will now have to have the courage to state their opinions openly.