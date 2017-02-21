Budget Speech: 'The Minister Pretty Much Can Do Anything He Wants,' Says Prof Legwaila

Professor Thabo Legwaila of the Faculty of Law at the University of Johannesburg gives us his thoughts on the upcoming Budget, due to be presented in Parliament at 2pm on Wednesday. There's the political hot potato of a possible VAT increase, corporate income tax (not a good idea to change) and then there's personal income tax... but are there enough rich to collect from?
