All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Budget Speech: 'The Minister Pretty Much Can Do Anything He Wants,' Says Prof Legwaila

    Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan delivers the Budget at 2pm today. Tax is the issue and here's what Professor Thabo Legwaila of the University of Johannesburg expects.

    21/02/2017 17:33 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Professor Thabo Legwaila of the Faculty of Law at the University of Johannesburg gives us his thoughts on the upcoming Budget, due to be presented in Parliament at 2pm on Wednesday. There's the political hot potato of a possible VAT increase, corporate income tax (not a good idea to change) and then there's personal income tax... but are there enough rich to collect from?

    MORE: Budget2017 Original_Video Preview Video