Gordhan: 'I'm not indispensable'

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he is not indispensable, saying national treasury would survive a change of ministers.

Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas appeared on eNCA's The Justice Factor on Monday night.

"Treasury is an institution and ministers come and go. We hope that the capacity embedded within the institution will be sustained," Gordhan said.

Gordhan was asked about the possibility that he might lose his job following months of speculation that President Jacob Zuma would fire him. Gordhan presents the national budget on Wednesday night.

On Friday, Parliament released a statement saying that former Eskom boss, Brian Molefe would become a Member of Parliament. Rumours have swirled for months that Molefe was earmarked for the finance ministry.

Jonas previously said the Guptas offered him R600 million if he accepted the job of finance minister, an allegation they denied.

Bloomberg reported that Jonas said on The Justice Factor that he was "ready for any eventuality" when it came to his own role in government.