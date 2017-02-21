Makhosi Khoza Says She Is Just Getting On With The Job

Despite broad speculation that she was pushed out of the standing committee on finance to make way for former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, everyone's favourite ANC MP Makhosi Khoza is now simply getting on with her job.

"To be honest, I don't know why I was moved but I am now the chair of the Public Service and Administration committee," Khoza told the Huffington Post South Africa on Tuesday.

She declined to comment on the possible reasons for her redeployment, saying this was not within her "ambit".

"The tradition is that they never explain, you just get deployed," she said. "I am a public official and whatever work I can do in pursuit of a good life for my society, I can do in any position," she said.

It's rumoured that Molefe, whose relationship with the Gupta family was questioned in former public protector Thuli Madonsela's State of Capture report, is headed for either Parliament's finance committee or the finance ministry.

At the weekend, City Press reported that ANC MP Abram Mudau was made to resign to make room for Molefe in the National Assembly. Then, on Tuesday, the Daily Maverick reported that Khoza has been shifted from the standing committee on finance to the public service and administration committee.

Khoza, who was a member of the of the ad hoc committee investigating the SABC, came to national attention during the inquiry into the public broadcaster, when she painstaking interrogated communications Minister Faith Muthambi.

Khoza has over 20 years of experience in public service and is a former chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts and finance (Scopa) in KwaZulu-Natal, former CEO of the South Africa Local Government Association and former deputy mayor of Pietermaritzburg.

Khoza said she did not believe her move away from the finance portfolio, a day before the release of the budget, would have any effect on administrative affairs.

"We have a hierarchy in terms of leadership and I believe that those above me in the leadership would have processed issues and they know how to manage whatever potential risk there may be," she said.