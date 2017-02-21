Makhosi Khoza Has Been Moved From Parliament's Finance Committee As Molefe Heads To Parly

The ANC has created a vacancy in its finance portfolio committee in Parliament, just as former Eskom head Brian Molefe heads to Parliament.

Daily Maverick reported on Tuesday that Makhosi Khoza, an ANC MP on the finance committee, was moved to the committee on public service and administration committee on Monday.

Parliament confirmed on Friday that Molefe would be sworn in as an MP, adding fuel to the speculation that he is headed for the finance ministry, or the finance portfolio.

Khoza earned herself an unexpected fan club during her no-holds-barred questioning of beleaguered Communications Minister Faith Muthambi on day seven of the 11-day hearing into the SABC, when she was part of the ad hoc committee investigating the public broadcaster. She emerged as one of the favourites among an already popular group of MPs from across political parties. Law makers in Parliament's ad hoc committee looking into the fitness of the SABC board are uniquely united in their determination to hold the eternally ailing public broadcaster to account.

Until Monday, Khoza served on the parliamentary standing committee on finance, and is a former chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts and finance (Scopa) in KwaZulu-Natal. According to the People's Assembly, she has over 20 years of collective experience at both public and private sector institutions.

In August this year she chaired the ad hoc committee that dealt with the sensitive matter of interviewing the then new public protector. She made it clear from the start that she would not be taking instructions from the ruling party. "Obviously, I am a member of the ANC. But in as far as this process is concerned; Luthuli House has not contacted me. Or directed me to speak to anybody whatsoever," she said at the time.

Khoza's removal from her portfolio will surely raise eyebrows, as her reputation has grown in the last year. She is also highly qualified for the finance portfolio, as she holds she earned her doctorate in administration, in addition to a master's degree in social science (policy and development studies), and is a fellow at the Aspen Global Leadership Institute. Khoza is currently studying towards a master's degree in finance at the University of London.