Mala Bryan Has Introduced A Doll With Albinism To Her Already Diverse Collection

When model and entrepreneur Mala Bryan first launched her range of black and brown dolls in 2016, she had no idea just how badly they were needed. Now, as she continues to create dolls for children from all backgrounds with all skin colours and hair types, she has expanded her collection with the announcement of Alexa -- the first doll with albinism to join the Malaville world.

Alexa is an artist who loves to paint and like the rest of the Malaville dolls, she wants to "visit as many places around the world as possible".

When Bryan launched her debut collection of dolls, the world of Malaville was created. In it, fashion stylist Maisha, fashion designer Mala, model Malina, and interior designer Mhina welcome black and brown children to play with dolls that look like them.

Bryan believes that "every child needs a black doll in their collection, regardless of their race" and has worked to create dolls that black children can relate to -- dolls that look like them and have hair like them.

As the Malaville family grows, Bryan has big plans for her dolls that she affectionately calls her "babies" -- and following Alexa's launch in May 2017, she has plans to introduce Viv and Lola as well as her first "adult collector" doll, the goddess Oshun.