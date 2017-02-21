Mala Bryan Has Introduced A Doll With Albinism To Her Already Diverse Collection

When model and entrepreneur Mala Bryan first launched her range of black and brown dolls in 2016, she had no idea just how badly they were needed. Now, as she continues to create dolls for children from all backgrounds with all skin colours and hair types, she has expanded her collection with the announcement of Alexa -- the first doll with albinism to join the Malaville world.
We have another explorer in Malaville! Alexa loves caves, and her dream is to visit as many as possible around the world.
Alexa is an artist who loves to paint and like the rest of the Malaville dolls, she wants to "visit as many places around the world as possible".
Super proud if this lovely lady right here. I wanted her to be perfect so she took a lot longer than I expected, but I'm now ready to introduce her to the world! Meet Alexa! She's an artist and really gets into her painting, can you tell? :-) Alexa is our first albino doll and she's super proud of it. Very confident and comfortable in her own skin, she will soon be a force to reckon with in the art world. We will be seeing lots more of her around but please help me in welcoming her to Malaville! Love Mala B ❤
When Bryan launched her debut collection of dolls, the world of Malaville was created. In it, fashion stylist Maisha, fashion designer Mala, model Malina, and interior designer Mhina welcome black and brown children to play with dolls that look like them.
Bryan believes that "every child needs a black doll in their collection, regardless of their race" and has worked to create dolls that black children can relate to -- dolls that look like them and have hair like them.
Happy Sunday 🤗 from me and my babies @malavilledolls 😘 new video launching on the @beautifulnewssa website today! @malabryan is a fashion model and entrepreneur redefining beauty standards in the playroom with her Malaville Toys
As the Malaville family grows, Bryan has big plans for her dolls that she affectionately calls her "babies" -- and following Alexa's launch in May 2017, she has plans to introduce Viv and Lola as well as her first "adult collector" doll, the goddess Oshun.
We have been away for a while but with good reason!! Needed to focus on new line!! They've been ready since a couple of months but I needed to have some alone time with them, making sure they are perfect for you guys! Still have one more to name but for now we have Viv, Lola, Alexa and my first adult collector will be the goddess Oshun (yellow) will post some close ups soon. Fingers crossed that they will be on shelves in April! Gorgeous Mala @malabryan stopped in to say hello and show us the latest editions to her own doll collection called Malaville @malavilledolls