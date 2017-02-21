OK, Wait, No. Molefe WILL NOT Be Sworn In As An MP On Wednesday

The Mail & Guardian reported on Tuesday that the African National Congress retracted its statement that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe would be sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Wednesday.

The retraction came less than hour after ANC parliamentary spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli confirmed to News24 he would be sworn in on Wednesday, when Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan delivers his budget speech.

Mhlauli said that the office of the Speaker of Parliament had not in fact confirmed the date Molefe would be sworn in on.

"Yes, we have been informed that he will be sworn in tomorrow," Mhlauli said on Tuesday. Parliament on Friday announced that Molefe had been nominated to fill a vacancy on the ANC benches.

Molefe resigned from Eskom following former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture, in which he was mentioned on numerous occasions.

Molefe featured extensively in the "State of Capture" report, which was released following a court order.

The report included damning details on the relationship between Molefe and the controversial Gupta family.

The ANC in the North West has defended its decision to nominate Molefe to the National Assembly and has dismissed allegations that he was neither a resident of the province nor a member of the party's Ward 29 branch in Hartbeespoort.

