Woman Documents Life As A Third Wheel, Speaks To Every Single Person In Existence

A woman has been documenting her life as a permanent third wheel, showing single people everywhere they're not alone.

The unnamed woman posts hilarious photos of herself photobombing happy couples to the Instagram account Third Wheel Extravaganza.

"Ah, love. It makes the world go round. Unless you're me. Then you just lurk in the background of cute couples," she says in her bio.

The lone wolf has taken on the role of third wheel on a variety of occasions, including:

At her mate's wedding...



At this couple's engagement...



In her own home...



And all these other times.



Thankfully, the woman is in good spirits about her single status and, on Instagram, she said the whole point of the account is "to make people laugh".

She's certainly tickled a lot of people, with her photos receiving more than 4,000 up-votes after her sister posted them to Imgur on Sunday.

Now that's how to third wheel in style.