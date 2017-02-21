You Can Make Your Own Liver Paté With This Easy Recipe

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!
Chicken liver and bacon paté recipe
Preparation time: 15 minutes, plus soaking time
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
250g chicken livers
100ml milk
125g butter
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
100g bacon, chopped
30ml dry sherry
125ml cream
5ml lemon juice
fresh bay leaves
60ml melted butter
toast, to serve
Instructions:
1. Chop the livers and cover them with milk. Leave for an hour, then drain and discard the milk.
2. Heat the butter in a saucepan over a low heat and sauté the onion and garlic gently for five minutes until soft.
3. Add livers, bacon and sherry and cook for 10 minutes or until the livers are cooked through.
4. Remove from the heat. Spoon the mixture into a blender. Add the cream and lemon juice. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Blend until smooth. Pour into small bowls. Refrigerate until firm.
5. Top with a bay leaf and pour melted butter over the top. Refrigerate again until ready to serve.
6. Make toast. Use a pig- or hen-shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes from the toast. Serve with the liver paté.