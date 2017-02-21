You Can Make Your Own Liver Paté With This Easy Recipe

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Chicken liver and bacon paté recipe

Preparation time: 15 minutes, plus soaking time

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

250g chicken livers

100ml milk

125g butter

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

100g bacon, chopped

30ml dry sherry

125ml cream

5ml lemon juice

fresh bay leaves

60ml melted butter

toast, to serve

Instructions:

1. Chop the livers and cover them with milk. Leave for an hour, then drain and discard the milk.

2. Heat the butter in a saucepan over a low heat and sauté the onion and garlic gently for five minutes until soft.

3. Add livers, bacon and sherry and cook for 10 minutes or until the livers are cooked through.

4. Remove from the heat. Spoon the mixture into a blender. Add the cream and lemon juice. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Blend until smooth. Pour into small bowls. Refrigerate until firm.

5. Top with a bay leaf and pour melted butter over the top. Refrigerate again until ready to serve.

6. Make toast. Use a pig- or hen-shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes from the toast. Serve with the liver paté.