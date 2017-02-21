All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    You Can Make Your Own Liver Paté With This Easy Recipe

    It takes just 15 minutes and will save you a trip to the shops — not to mention the cost.

    21/02/2017 12:13 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Chicken liver and bacon paté recipe

    Preparation time: 15 minutes, plus soaking time

    Cooking time: 15 minutes

    Ingredients:

    250g chicken livers

    100ml milk

    125g butter

    1 onion, chopped

    2 cloves garlic, crushed

    100g bacon, chopped

    30ml dry sherry

    125ml cream

    5ml lemon juice

    fresh bay leaves

    60ml melted butter

    toast, to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Chop the livers and cover them with milk. Leave for an hour, then drain and discard the milk.

    2. Heat the butter in a saucepan over a low heat and sauté the onion and garlic gently for five minutes until soft.

    3. Add livers, bacon and sherry and cook for 10 minutes or until the livers are cooked through.

    4. Remove from the heat. Spoon the mixture into a blender. Add the cream and lemon juice. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Blend until smooth. Pour into small bowls. Refrigerate until firm.

    5. Top with a bay leaf and pour melted butter over the top. Refrigerate again until ready to serve.

    6. Make toast. Use a pig- or hen-shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes from the toast. Serve with the liver paté.

    MORE: Food Huffpost Yum Lifestyle Original_Video Video