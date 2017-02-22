ANC West Rand: Molefe Is Not Ours Either

The ANC West Rand region says its Bazooka Mpetsheni branch will not hold a press conference to say that Brian Molefe is its member, and says a press advisory saying so was not issued by the branch itself, Business Day reported.

In an advisory, the branch became the second to claim Molefe as a member. Molefe is due to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament on the North West list. But confusion has reigned since then as to exactly which branch Molefe belongs to.

Sunday papers reported that the branch which allegedly nominated him to go to Parliament knew nothing about him.

On Tuesday, the Bazooka Mpetsheni branch issued a statement saying: "The ANC in ward 32 maintains that comrade Brian Molefe is our member in good standing and we are prepared to back this up with evidence," according to Business Day.

This followed a claim by the ANC in ward 29 in Hartbeespoort Dam that Molefe belonged to a branch in Centurion.

The ANC in the West Rand told Business Day that the media advisory did not come from the branch.

"I think it is people trying to tarnish the image of the branch," a spokesperson told Business Day.