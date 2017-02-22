Anele Mdoda And Trevor Noah Squad Deep With Their Clique

Anele Mdoda, Sizwe Dhlomo, Xolisa Dyeshana and Khaya Dlanga flew out to the United States and had social media abuzz with their #SquadGoals in the land of Trump.

Guys but @xolisadyeshana sounds on a roller-coaster, lol!!! A post shared by zintathu (@zintathu) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

The friends met up with their longtime friend Trevor Noah and this had some people speculating that the "big five" was there to celebrate Noah's nuptials. It turned out to be just that -- speculation.

Reunited. A post shared by @xolisadyeshana on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

These #friendshipgoals are rooted in showing up for one another, and celebrating each other's milestones and just plainly doing life with one another. Mdoda shared an image of the friends breaking bread together captioned "AGM". Akusemnandi mntakaDad! Annual General Meetings just nje. Irrespective of distance and time, this caucus is taking friendship to unprecedented levels.

AGM A post shared by zintathu (@zintathu) on Feb 21, 2017 at 1:12am PST

It turns out that the friends reunited to celebrate Noah and wish him happy birthday as he turned 33 on Monday. How sweet is that? Seems one can never be too busy to take some time to show some love and appreciation for those they care about.

‪Living LA the South African way @unistudios with my day ones-‬ ‪#WizardingWorldHollywood #TWDatUniversal‬ A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Mdoda and Dlanga have documented their travels on Instagram and there are a few candid snaps from Dyeshana and Noah as well, showcasing just how much fun they had. Clearly this team of influential individuals believes in having a balance of hard work namaWololo (and nice times) for good measure.

Brunch earlier with them kids. Really enjoyed this place (what Maboneng will be like when it grows up). They made fun of my adidas top to bottom, it was all accidental I promise! 😂. A post shared by khaya dlanga (@khayadlanga) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:36am PST

Noah -- who is host of The Daily Show -- will be back in South Africa for his Trevor Noah Live comedy show on August 10 and 11, 2017 at the TicketPro Dome.