Budget 2017: The Key Numbers

This is what's in South Africa's Budget 2017:

Revenue is R1,414.1 billion (that's R1.414 trillion).

Expenditure is R1,563.1 billion (R1.563 trillion).

The deficit (gap) that needs to be borrowed is thus R149.0 billion.

That borrowing will bring the total state debt to R2,478 billion (R2.478 trillion); debt service costs for the year will be R162.4 billion.