Johannesburg Private School Told A Pupil That Her Civvies Day Outfit Was 'Offensive' And 'Disgusting'

Trinity House Little Falls High School has caused public outrage on social media following accusations of women-shaming with regard to its treatment of a matric pupil, Caitlin Morgan-Smith, last week.

On the morning of 14 February, on which it was the school's civvies day, Caitlin, 17, was pulled out of assembly by a teacher and was told that her attire was "unacceptable" and was later told by the principal that it was "disgusting" and "offensive". Caitlin, who was wearing jeans paired with a top that exposed her shoulders and a fraction of her midriff, was taken to the school's sick room where she was given an alternative shirt and told she could not go back to class unless she put it on. She declined and phoned her mother, Gail Morgan-Smith, who arrived at the school a short while later. Upon her arrival, the two met with the principal, Lynne Davis, and it was agreed that Caitlin would wear the shirt provided and return to class. However, the exchange of words that took place in this meeting are of concern.

According to the mother, Davis aggressively addressed her in front of her daughter, saying "the way girls walk around today and display themselves is disgusting, and I find Caitlin's outfit totally offensive... You have to understand that there are male teachers, male gardeners and there are male students". In defence of her daughter, Morgan-Smith said that her response to the principal was "if your argument is that if men cannot control themselves because they see a little bit of skin, then this is a serious concern".

The school's general manager Andries van Renssen confirmed with the Huffington Post South Africa that this exchange of words had taken place. "We regret that the principal shared her own personal opinions on the matter. She made these remarks in the heat of the moment and there were some things that should not have been said," he said.

A school statement published on Facebook says: "Trinity House condemns any form of sexual violence, body shaming and victimisation... At no time did the principal say that victims of sexual assault are to blame for sexual assault. She also neither condoned nor perpetuated body shaming."

The incident gained public attention after the mother took to Facebook to express her outrage over the incident. Her post has been shared more than 800 times and has more than 1000 likes.

One social media user who was particularly outraged by the story decided to scroll through the school's Facebook page and commented on several of their pictures in which she noticed an inconsistency on the school's dress codes and notion of modesty. One such picture that they commented on was of a half-dressed male pupil at a swimming event captioned with congratulatory praise. The school deleted the post, and according to the social media user, their comments on all of the other pictures she commented on were also deleted.

When asked about this, Van Renssen said that the picture in question was removed for an unrelated reason, following a complaint from a parent who was unhappy about children being tagged in photos on social media. He said he wasn't aware of the comments on other pictures deleted.

Caitlin says that the incident has taught her to fight for what you believe in and that her mom is her hero.