Keep Saving Water, Begs Rand Water

The Katse Dam in Lesotho, in February 2007. It is part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and supplies water to the Gauteng Province in South Africa. The dam is now less than half full.

Gauteng's main water source, the Vaal Dam, is now 71.7 percent full but it's not enough yet, said Rand Water on Wednesday.

Rand Water issued a list detailing the status of dams in Lesotho and Gauteng which feed into the Vaal Dam.

Rand Water's supply is heavily reliant on water from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project; Lesotho is also affected by the drought and the Katse Dam, which is part of the scheme, is only 49 percent full.

The three South African dams that feed into the Vaal — Woodstock in KwaZulu-Natal, Sterkfontein in the Free State and Grootdraai in Mpumalanga — are in better state, ranging from 85 percent to overflowing.

Downstream from the Vaal, Bloemhof Dam in Free State and North West is still only half full.