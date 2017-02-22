MPs In Hot Water For Failing To Declare Interests

Fourteen MPs are in hot water over failing to declare their interests to Parliament, The Times reported on Wednesday.

And investigation into the MPs will be launched, according to members of the committee on ethics and members' interests, the paper reported, with MPs having seven days to "explain their noncompliance.".

However, two of the MPs were excused for not declaring their interests as they had been sworn in after the August elections, while a third was reportedly ill.

MPs with the most financial interests include Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

According to The Times, notable interests include:

Gordhan: shares in Naspers, Growthpoint, Spar, MTN, Bidvest, Sasol, BHP Billiton and banks.

Ramaphosa: shares in Mondi Paper and Packaging; directorships of Micawber 799 and 800, which is the McDonald's holding company in South Africa; he owns 31 properties

State security minister David Mahlobo: declared gifts like a diamond ring, diamond neck chain and R28000 from Saudi Arabia

EFF Leader Julius Malema declared four trusts: Kopano, Munzhedzi, Mazimbu and Ratanang.

DA MP Darren Bergman declared gifts: Springbok jerseys, World Cup ties and a haircut from Palladium hair salon.

Sports Minister Fikile Mbabula declared nothing for 2016, but a range of gifts for 2015 including shirts and confectionary, according to The Times.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane reportedly failed to declare monies received for his campaign to become leader of the party. However, he declared gifts from a Christian mission organisation in London, paintings, a pencil holder, and a six month supply of socks.