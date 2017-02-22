All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Pravin Gordhan's Face When Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Interrupted His Speech Is Hilarious

    😂 What was he thinking?

    22/02/2017 15:46 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Twitter/eNCA
    Pravin Gordhan

    Just when we thought it was going to be an interruption-free session in Parliament, we suddenly heard the words "point of order".

    It was Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's Budget speech and if it was a movie, he was just about to roll the credits when suddenly a voice from somewhere in the room stopped him dead in his tracks. The man who uttered the words: None other than the people's bae, EFF spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

    We never espedded it and we weren't the only ones. Pravin Gordhan's face when he heard Ndlozi's voice was priceless. He looked shocked, confused, a little annoyed and slightly amused in less than five seconds.

    Let's take a closer look shall we?

    Twitter/eNCA

    Twitter/eNCA

    Twitter/eNCA

    Twitter/eNCA

    Twitter/eNCA

    One more time for control. 😂

