Pravin Gordhan's Face When Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Interrupted His Speech Is Hilarious

Just when we thought it was going to be an interruption-free session in Parliament, we suddenly heard the words "point of order".

It was Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's Budget speech and if it was a movie, he was just about to roll the credits when suddenly a voice from somewhere in the room stopped him dead in his tracks. The man who uttered the words: None other than the people's bae, EFF spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

We never espedded it and we weren't the only ones. Pravin Gordhan's face when he heard Ndlozi's voice was priceless. He looked shocked, confused, a little annoyed and slightly amused in less than five seconds.

#Budget2017 EFF's Ndlozi interrupts speech to raise a point of order pic.twitter.com/IHzdc0NZ3M — eNCA (@eNCA) February 22, 2017

Let's take a closer look shall we?

One more time for control. 😂