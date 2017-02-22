All Sections
    Tax And Inflation And The Impact They Have On Your Pocket

    Prof. Thabo Legwaila explains that we probably all feel it when taxes go up.

    22/02/2017 13:04 SAST | Updated 51 minutes ago

    Higher taxes affect highest earners the most, so lower earners think they're escaping the hit. But add in inflation, and it hits everybody. And increasing VAT affects everybody. It's just that the more you earn, the more you'll feel it, says Professor Thabo Legwaila of the University of Johannesburg's Faculty of Law.

