    • VIDEO

    This Masala Fish Recipe Is Perfect For A Cold, Rainy Day

    Midweek brain food to keep you going through the chilly week.

    22/02/2017 10:10 SAST | Updated 41 minutes ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Masala fish recipe

    Preparation time: 15 minutes

    Cooking time: about 10 minutes

    Ingredients:

    5ml whole cumin

    8ml ground cumin

    3 cloves garlic, crushed

    2 fresh chillies, chopped

    4 hake fillets (or other line fish of your choice)

    flour for dusting

    4ml ground turmeric

    50ml sunflower oil

    2 tomatoes, sliced

    Instructions:

    1. Mix together the cumin, garlic and chillies.

    2. Cut the fish into portions and then cut diagonal slits across the top of each portion.

    3. Fill the slits with the spice mixture.

    4. Dust with the flour and turmeric.

    5. Heat the oil over a medium heat in a non-stick frying pan. Once it's hot, add the fish and tomato slices. Fry for about 3-4 minutes on each side and cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.

    6. Serve with fish portions topped with the slices of tomato.

