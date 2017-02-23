Tax Boss Jonas Makwakwa And His Girlfriend Are Suspended Following Suspicious Transactions Amounting to R1.3 Million

The Cape Town headquarters of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is seen in this picture taken March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Allegations have surfaced that a South African Revenue Services (SARS) boss tried to help Durban business-people Shauwn and S'Bu Mpisane in a tax matter, Business Day reported.

On Wednesday, finance minister Pravin Gordhan said that disciplinary processes have been instituted against SARS second-in-command, Jonas Makwakwa.

He was reportedly suspended in September 2016 after suspicious amounts appeared in the accounts of Makwakwa and his girlfriend to the tune of R1.3 million. His girlfriend, KellyAnn Elskie was reportedly also seen depositing large sums of money into her bank accounts and was consequently suspended.

But according to Business Day, the disciplinary process that Gordhan spoke about was not related to this, but was linked to the Mpisane matter.

The paper cited two anonymous sources "with knowledge of the disciplinary process" saying that while Makwakwa was on suspension, he had contacted a SARS employee to try to intervene on behalf of the Mpisanes, who had reportedly been declared "factually insolvent".

Reportedly, the official approached by Makwakwa to intervene in the Mpisane 's case alerted his senior, and Moyane was given a full report on the matter.

But Business Day said Moyane sat on the report until the media revealed the allegations.