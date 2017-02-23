Brian Molefe Is Now Officially An MP

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Thursday, News24 reported on Thursday.

Two sources from Parliament confirmed to News24 that the swearing in took place in the Speaker's office on Thursday morning.

The official announcement is expected to be made when the National Assembly sits on Thursday afternoon.

It was earlier announced that he had quit the board of the Industrial Development Corporation.

Molefe's nomination by North West has been mired with controversy, with branch leaders in Hartbeespoort differing on whether he is a member or not.

Another branch in Irene in Pretoria claimed he was still on their books.

Molefe was at one time praised for bringing Eskom back from the brink of crisis, but he resigned as CEO of Eskom at the end of 2016 following the release of the public protector's "State of Capture" report, in which he was implicated as having a close relationship with the Gupta family.

Molefe said he was at a shebeen when he was questioned about cellphone records that traced him to Saxonwold -- the leafy residential location of the controversial Gupta family. The public protector's report contained phone call records, showing that Molefe and the Gupta brothers had made 58 phone calls to each other in a small window of time.