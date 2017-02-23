All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Here's A Bite-Size Snack To Keep Your Mouth Busy

    Fish cakes, the snack to have when you want more.

    23/02/2017 12:52 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

    Curried pilchard fishcakes recipe

    Preparation time: 10 minutes

    Cooking time: about 5 minutes

    Ingredients:

    1 large potato or 2 smaller potatoes, peeled, cubed and boiled

    425g can of pilchards in tomato sauce, drained

    10ml medium-strength curry powder

    1 large egg, lightly beaten

    125ml dried breadcrumbs

    sunflower oil, for frying

    lemon wedges, to serve

    Instructions:

    1. Mash the cooked potato.

    2. Mix in the pilchards, breaking up the fish with a spoon or fork.

    3. Add the curry powder and egg. Season to taste with salt.

    3. Shape into patties. Coat in breadcrumbs.

    4. Heat a layer of oil over a medium heat in a frying pan. Fry the fishcakes for about 3 minutes on each side until crisp and golden.

    5. Serve hot or cold with lemon wedges alongside.

