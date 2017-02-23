Here's A Bite-Size Snack To Keep Your Mouth Busy

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Curried pilchard fishcakes recipe

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 large potato or 2 smaller potatoes, peeled, cubed and boiled

425g can of pilchards in tomato sauce, drained

10ml medium-strength curry powder

1 large egg, lightly beaten

125ml dried breadcrumbs

sunflower oil, for frying

lemon wedges, to serve

Instructions:

1. Mash the cooked potato.

2. Mix in the pilchards, breaking up the fish with a spoon or fork.

3. Add the curry powder and egg. Season to taste with salt.

3. Shape into patties. Coat in breadcrumbs.

4. Heat a layer of oil over a medium heat in a frying pan. Fry the fishcakes for about 3 minutes on each side until crisp and golden.

5. Serve hot or cold with lemon wedges alongside.