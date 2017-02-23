The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced on Wednesday it has found the largest batch of "Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets" orbiting around a single star, called TRAPPIST-1.

"All of these seven planets could have liquid water — key to life as we know it — under the right atmospheric conditions, but the chances are highest with the three in the habitable zone," said NASA.

They're 40 light-years (235 trillion miles) from Earth, in the constellation Aquarius, but NASA calls that "relatively close".