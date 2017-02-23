All Sections
    In A Constellation Not So Far, Far Away, 7 Earth-Sized Planets circle TRAPPIST-1

    NASA announced the discovery of 7 earth-sized plants, 3 which may have water and thus life.

    23/02/2017 11:55 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced on Wednesday it has found the largest batch of "Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets" orbiting around a single star, called TRAPPIST-1.

    "All of these seven planets could have liquid water — key to life as we know it — under the right atmospheric conditions, but the chances are highest with the three in the habitable zone," said NASA.

    They're 40 light-years (235 trillion miles) from Earth, in the constellation Aquarius, but NASA calls that "relatively close".

