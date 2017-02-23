'So Help Me Gupta'. Brian Molefe Starts His New Job.

Will anyone take him seriously?

Brian Molefe had his first day at work in his new job on Thursday, as a member of Parliament (MP) for the African National Congress (ANC).

When Speaker Baleka Mbete announced him, the heckling started, with a shout of "Where is that corrupt bastard?" from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Moses Mbatha, reported News24.

Newly sworn in ANC MP #BrianMolefe is welcomed to National Assembly by being called a "corrupt bastard" by an opposition MP. — Dan Moyane (@danmoyane) February 23, 2017

And the speculation about his expected career path continued. Minister of Energy? Minister of Finance?

My reliable sources tell me that Brian Molefe will be the next Energy Minster.There is no need to guess why. Keep this tweet for future ref. — Outside Founder (@Zanezinto) February 23, 2017

Or Minister of the Saxonwold Shebeen?

Baleka: "Do you promise to uphold the Constitution of Saxonwold Shebeen?"#BrianMolefe: "I do. So help me Gupta"

Baleka: "Shots for all!" pic.twitter.com/wt25Zn2xMe — SaxonwoldShebeen (@StateShebeen) February 23, 2017

Molefe's last job was Eskom CEO, a job he left in disgrace after Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's "State of Capture" report linked him to the President Jacob Zuma's controversial friends the Guptas. This is where the "Saxonwold Shebeen" emerged: Molefe claimed tearfully at an Eskom briefing in November that he hadn't been visiting the Guptas at their Saxonwold mansion, but at the local shebeen, which nobody has been able to find. He resigned from Eskom soon afterwards, but seems to miss the job as he still retweets Eskom's tweets.

His accession to Parliament was a little wobbly, because the ANC branch in the North West which supposedly nominated him for a hastily vacated seat flatly denied him, then another structure for apparently the same branch backed him. A membership form was flourished in public, and immediately lampooned.

His swearing in was announced, retracted, then done quietly in an office.

In Parliament, the opposition Democratic Alliance were thrilled.

Unprecedented hostile reception in Parliament for the Gupta Ambassador and now MP Brian Molefe. What a complete gift for opposition! — John Steenhuisen (@jsteenhuisen) February 23, 2017

Outside Parliament there was plenty of cynicism.

Whatever you think of him, everyone's talking about him.