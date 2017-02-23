The DA's De Lille Is Under Investigation For Allegedly Leaking Internal Party Documents

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille speaks to the media during a news conference at the C40 Mayors Summit at a hotel in Mexico City, Mexico December 2, 2016.

Cape Town mayor is talking to her lawyers, and on the sidelines of a government event this week implied that there are "election things going on" behind her disciplinary charges, according to The Times on Thursday.

De Lille is currently under investigation by the DA after allegations that she leaked confidential information to the media.

According to The Times, De Lille was asked by a reporter if there was a smear campaign going on against her. She was reportedly at the launch of a new government housing project in Cape Town.

She told The Times:

"It's election things going on. I will be speaking to my lawyers. I've got no comment."

According to the paper, DA spokesperson Anneke Scheepers said the charges against De Lille and DA chief whip in Cape Town Shaun August could lead to their expulsion from the party.

The paper said five candidates are apparently campaigning to succeed De Lille as leader of the party in the Western Cape after her resignation.

According to the Mail & Guardian, De Lille and August are accused of leaking confidential party documents to the Rapport newspaper. The article which allegedly stemmed from the leakers related to procurement malfeasance in the party, the paper said.

August also reportedly claimed there was a faction in the party out to get him.

Allegedly, De Lille was aware of the leak -– an offence in the party.

DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe told the Mail & Guardian that no letters of intention to suspend De Lille or August had been issued, but that an investigation was ongoing.