This Twitter Thread Of R. Kelly And Usher's 'Same Girl' Is All You Need Today

"Same Girl" by R.Kelly and Usher is officially 10 years old in 2017.
Yep, if you remember the release vividly then maybe this little fact will freak you out a bit. If you came to terms with the fact that you're getting older and starting to remember things in decades then you're just fine. Either way, this Twitter thread is going to cheer you up and take you on a short trip down memory lane.
Quick history for those among us who may not know this song: R. Kelly calls Usher to tell him about this new woman he's dating. At some point Usher realises that the descriptors Kels is using, are of someone he knows. In fact, the someone he knows is his girlfriend too.
We're not sure if this is where the trend actually started but it was on of the top tweets on the thread so we'll start here.
Nick posted a line from the lyrics where Usher starts to wonder why there are so many similarities between the woman Robert is describing and the woman he's dating.
R Kelly: "She drives a black durango, license plate say Angel"— Nick. (@Nichollllas) February 22, 2017
Usher: pic.twitter.com/slAgXk2Uet
This was soon followed by a tweet with a continuation of lyrics a little further into the song.
@Nichollllas "Went to Georgia Tech?"— MontyBadu (@Monty_Badu) February 22, 2017
Yep
"Works for TBS?"
Yep pic.twitter.com/cDJKozjMIl
After that, people caught on and added to the lyrics making Nick trend in a couple of cities and states Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans and Boston (U.S.). Here are a couple more of the tweets.
@therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu tell me what's wrong dog what the hell you dammin bout pic.twitter.com/9tJ9rJj7Ji— 🕊لورين (@JucyyF) February 22, 2017
@JucyyF @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu I'm yo homie so just say what's on your mind.. pic.twitter.com/xQThRTdiMh— Sko (@_Skyiaa) February 22, 2017
@_Skyiaa @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu Man , I didn't know that you were talking bout her pic.twitter.com/wR4h1vmTpQ— 🕊لورين (@JucyyF) February 22, 2017
@JucyyF @_Skyiaa @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu so you telling me you know her? pic.twitter.com/GZVc1xREzv— Rosalyn🌸 (@kinnyboo) February 22, 2017
@kinnyboo @_Skyiaa @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu do I know her ? Like a pastor know his word pic.twitter.com/d998vByzbE— 🕊لورين (@JucyyF) February 22, 2017
@JucyyF @_Skyiaa @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu we messing with the same girl... same girl pic.twitter.com/NMFlb9GSVp— Rosalyn🌸 (@kinnyboo) February 22, 2017
@kinnyboo @JucyyF @_Skyiaa @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu— diya dee (@adiyaDaking) February 22, 2017
Usher: how could the love of my life
Kel: & my potential wife be the pic.twitter.com/O1LLiReE5U
@adiyaDaking @kinnyboo @JucyyF @_Skyiaa @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu same girl. Same girrrll. pic.twitter.com/EUzt4S14uS— Negus (@UraJerkhov) February 22, 2017
@UraJerkhov @adiyaDaking @kinnyboo @JucyyF @_Skyiaa @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu Thought she was someone I could trust pic.twitter.com/NlJQTeQ6H8— K (@__kayde) February 22, 2017
@__kayde @UraJerkhov @adiyaDaking @kinnyboo @JucyyF @_Skyiaa @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu but she been doublin w the both of us pic.twitter.com/uvPWvroACS— #️⃣FLOSG (@bryyy_x0) February 22, 2017
@bryyy_x0 @__kayde @UraJerkhov @adiyaDaking @kinnyboo @JucyyF @_Skyiaa @therealCinco @princesss_tiaa @Monty_Badu— SHALLAH (@GodorShallah) February 22, 2017
R.Kelly:U..?
Usher:K..? pic.twitter.com/XnvbPEu5iN
@Nichollllas "Man we've been messing with the same girl..." pic.twitter.com/gK2Jq6HvBd— Molete 🇱🇸🇿🇦 (@ThatBrothaMo) February 22, 2017
Also we all know the end of the music video was a lie, right? There's no way they were twins. 😒
This