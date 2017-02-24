Get All The Flavour With This Butternut Stuffed With Feta And Morogo

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Butternut stuffed with feta and morogo

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

20ml olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 small bunch morogo (or use spinach), sliced

100g feta with herbs

2 small whole butternuts, halved lengthways and pips removed

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the garlic and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

2. Add the morogo and stir-fry until wilted.

3. Remove from the heat and season with freshly ground black pepper. Add the feta and stir together.

4. Fill the cavities of the butternuts with the morogo mixture. Cover with slices of red onion. Drizzle with olive oil.

5. Place each butternut half onto a double layer of aluminium foil. Fold the foil closed and make sure it is completely sealed. Cook on the braai on the edge of the coals. Rotate often to make sure the butternut cooks evenly. When it feels soft, it is cooked. Remove from the braai. Unwrap and serve as a vegetarian option or as a side dish at the braai.