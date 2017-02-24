Our very own #BossZonke, rapper Riky Rick, jetted off to Italy to check out the Gucci Fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Show and did it in style. Obviously. He spent some time shopping, attended the show and then hung out at the star-studded after party -- with fashion's golden girl Kendall Jenner and rumoured boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky.

"LIFE IS GUCCI 🇮🇹..." 📸: @iampaulward #guccifw17 #GGlive #mfw2017 A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:03am PST

"BE STRONG. ENJOY THE JOURNEY. STAY SHINING." 📸: @iampaulward #guccifw17 #GGlive #cottoneatersworldwide #boyznbucks A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:29am PST

Ricky Rick was accompanied by South African photographer Paul Ward who was at the after party with him and posted the picture of Jenner and A$AP Rocky with the caption: "The kids are gonna be alright #gucci #72HoursInMilan"

The kids are gonna be alright #gucci #72HoursInMilan A post shared by PAUL WARD (@iampaulward) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

COTTON EATERS STAY SHINING 🌍📸: @iampaulward A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:13am PST

Looking friendly with the "Fashion Killa" rapper, we can't wait to see Riky Rick go global.