    • ENTERTAINMENT

    PICS: Riky Rick Went To Italy, Visited Gucci And Hung Out With Kendall Jenner.

    👐🏿 👐🏿 👐🏿

    24/02/2017 14:12 SAST | Updated 54 minutes ago
    Paul Ward

    Our very own #BossZonke, rapper Riky Rick, jetted off to Italy to check out the Gucci Fall 2017 Milan Fashion Week Show and did it in style. Obviously. He spent some time shopping, attended the show and then hung out at the star-studded after party -- with fashion's golden girl Kendall Jenner and rumoured boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky.

    "LIFE IS GUCCI 🇮🇹..." 📸: @iampaulward #guccifw17 #GGlive #mfw2017

    A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on

    "BE STRONG. ENJOY THE JOURNEY. STAY SHINING." 📸: @iampaulward #guccifw17 #GGlive #cottoneatersworldwide #boyznbucks

    A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on

    Ricky Rick was accompanied by South African photographer Paul Ward who was at the after party with him and posted the picture of Jenner and A$AP Rocky with the caption: "The kids are gonna be alright #gucci #72HoursInMilan"

    The kids are gonna be alright #gucci #72HoursInMilan

    A post shared by PAUL WARD (@iampaulward) on

    COTTON EATERS STAY SHINING 🌍📸: @iampaulward

    A post shared by Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado (@rikyrickworld) on

    Looking friendly with the "Fashion Killa" rapper, we can't wait to see Riky Rick go global.

