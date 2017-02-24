Pregnant Beyonce Pulls Out of Coachella Music Festival

FILE PHOTO - Beyonce performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Pregnant singer Beyonce on Thursday pulled out of performing at California's Coachella music festival in April, citing doctor's orders.

The "Formation" singer, 35, who is expecting twins, will however headline the event in 2018, organizers said in a statement.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months,Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the statement from festival organizer Golden Voice and Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment said.

"However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."

Beyonce was due to headline the annual festival in the Southern California desert on April 15 and April 22. It was not clear who would replace her.

The R&B singer performed at the Grammy ceremony on Feb. 12, where she proudly displayed a large baby bump and took home two awards.

Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z, who have a five year-old daughter Blue Ivy, have not said when the twins are due.