Samp And Beans: A Hearty Meal That Will Remind You Of Your Mother's Cooking

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Samp and beans (umngqusho) recipe

Preparation time: 5 minutes, plus soaking overnight

Cooking time: about 2½ hours

Ingredients:

200ml dried samp mealies

200ml dried sugar beans

800ml water, plus extra for soaking

1 beef stock cube

30ml butter or meat drippings

Instructions:

1. Rinse the samp and beans and drain. Put them into a bowl and cover with cold water. Leave to soak overnight or for at least 2 hours. Drain.

2. Put the soaked ingredients into a saucepan and cover with 800ml water. Bring to the boil and then reduce the heat and simmer over a low heat for 1½ hours.

3. Add the stock cube and continue to cook for a further hour or until tender. Stir every now and again.

4. Add the butter or meat drippings and season to taste with salt. Serve hot on its own or as an accompaniment to meat or vegetables.