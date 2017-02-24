Stuffed Baked Sweet Potato With A Twist

In our HuffPost Yum series we share short, sharp recipe videos showing you how to make some South African favourites, plus new dishes for you to try at home. Watch the video above to see it made and see more detailed instructions below. Enjoy!

Stuffed baked sweet potatoes with sour cream sauce

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

25ml olive oil

200g bacon, chopped

4 medium-sized sweet potatoes

½ tub sour cream

½ tub smooth cream cheese

4 spring onions, finely chopped, plus extra slices to garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a saucepan and fry the bacon for a few minutes until just cooked. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. Scrub the potatoes so they are clean. Use an apple corer to cut a hole through the centre of each potato. Remove the core section and reserve.

3. Break off a piece of the removed core and plug one end of the hole. Fill the cavity with bacon. Plug the other end of the hole.

4. Wrap the potatoes in aluminium foil. Bake them among the coals in the fire for about an hour. Turn often to ensure even cooking.

5. Mix the sour cream, cream cheese and spring onions together. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

6. Unwrap the sweet potatoes. Cut them open and spoon over the sauce. Garnish with a few extra sliced spring onions. Eat as a light meal with salad or as an accompaniment to the braai.