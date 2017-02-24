All Sections
    • VIDEO

    Watch: The So-Called Peaceful March Against Foreigners Turned Violent

    Police reacted as different groups of protestors became increasingly agitated

    24/02/2017 19:12 SAST | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Amid growing xenophobic violence, a group calling itself the Mamelodi Concerned Residents on Friday held a march in Tshwane to protest the presence of immigrants in the country.

    The group handed over a memorandum at the Home Affairs Department, despite not receiving police clearance for their protest.

    A spokesperson for the group, Oupa Mtshweni, said part of the memorandum's demands was for government to "stop telling foreigners to come to South Africa", and concerns around asylum-seekers, jobs and criminals.

    While the group said they had planned a peaceful march, they were joined by a group from Atteridgeville and the event became violent.

    Watch the video for more.

