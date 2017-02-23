23 Honest Things People Say After Having Sex

Let’ be honest about sex: You may talk dirty in the moment but once the deed is done, the conversation tends to be considerably less sexy. (Seriously, if you’ve never said “you hungry?” after sex, you’re lying.)
For proof of how unsexy post-coital convo can be, look no further than the #ThingsISayAfterSex tweets people are currently sharing on Twitter. Below, some of the funniest responses.
-
1
that was good, now where's the remote #ThingsISayAfterSex
-
2
#ThingsISayAfterSex ... you hungry?
-
3
Good game #ThingsISayAfterSex
-
4
#ThingsIsayAfterSex okay but Hillary won the popular vote— its me (@dizzielizzie7) February 21, 2017
-
5
Don't let this good D distract you that the Falcons blew a 25 point lead to my Patriots #ThingsISayAfterSex— Dapper Don Brady (@JuwleSupreme) February 21, 2017
-
6
I need to pee. #ThingsISayAfterSex— Anna Pospíšilová (@andenka_) February 21, 2017
-
7
him: did you come?— valerie (@TrapVal_) February 21, 2017
me:
#ThingsISayAfterSex pic.twitter.com/vxb4WwtPEe
-
8
You can stay but I'm going to sleep #thingsisayaftersex— MoMoney (@childishAut) February 21, 2017
-
9
Has the cat been watching the entire time? #ThingsISayAfterSex— Dannii Lee (@SourCinnamonBun) February 21, 2017
-
10
#ThingsISayAfterSex Is that it?— 👑Bella👸🏼Doll👑 (@BeGlam_) February 21, 2017
-
11
Uh, yeah I came. I gotta go now. #ThingsISayAfterSex— Khareena (@GhoulishSirena) February 21, 2017
-
12
#thingsisayaftersex " What's for dinner tonight???"— Dan Carroll (@CwbrownCom) January 22, 2017
-
13
nothing because hands don't talk#ThingsISayAfterSex— Nick (@nickjw25) February 21, 2017
-
14
be sure to like, subscribe— boobguy7 (@GetterOfficial) February 21, 2017
#ThingsISayAfterSex
-
15
we still 'just friends' ? #ThingsISayAfterSex— PHLWEST (@PHLWEST) February 21, 2017
-
16
#ThingsISayAfterSex— Heather (@heathercore) February 21, 2017
"Thank you; come again."
-
17
#ThingsISayAfterSex— EmmaleaT🍒 (@EmmaleaT) February 21, 2017
I need a bacon cheeseburger NOW
-
18
#ThingsISayAfterSex DOESN'T MATTER, HAD SEX— Dankest Dom (@SnowhatDom) February 21, 2017
-
19
Go team!— ronnie (@thischic_) February 23, 2017
*high fives*#thingsisayaftersex
-
20
"Go ahead and talk, I'm just resting my eyes, promise."#thingsIsayaftersex— Chelsea Sowers (@LadyCiCi26) February 23, 2017
-
21
CNN is FAKE NEWS#ThingsISayAfterSex— Holy Roses (@chrisgray33) February 22, 2017
-
22
Do you mind if I use you as a reference ? #ThingsISayAfterSex— DJPKNY (@djpkny) February 21, 2017
-
23
Are there any Go-Gurts left? #ThingsISayAfterSex— Orlando 🤘🏼😎 (@TeamLando) February 21, 2017