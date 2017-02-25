All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    We're All Here For Pregnant Amal Clooney's Latest Style Statement

    25/02/2017 09:34 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters
    Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

    Amal Clooney is killing the style game.

    The humanitarian lawyer, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney, stepped out Thursday night to join him at the Cesar Film Awards Ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George might have been there to accept a career award for being named "the most charismatic actor of his generation," but ― let's be real ― Amal stole the show.

    The 39-year-old wore a white strapless gown with a feathered ombré skirt and looked all sorts of stunning.

    BERTRAND GUAY via Getty Images
    Rindoff/Charriau via Getty Images

    This marks Amal's first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy, E! News notes.

    THOMAS SAMSON via Getty Images
    Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

    Never change, you two.

    BERTRAND GUAY via Getty Images
    MORE: Amal Clooney Celebrities Celebrity Entertainment George Clooney Womens Fashion