We're All Here For Pregnant Amal Clooney's Latest Style Statement

Amal Clooney is killing the style game.

The humanitarian lawyer, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney, stepped out Thursday night to join him at the Cesar Film Awards Ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George might have been there to accept a career award for being named "the most charismatic actor of his generation," but ― let's be real ― Amal stole the show.

The 39-year-old wore a white strapless gown with a feathered ombré skirt and looked all sorts of stunning.

This marks Amal's first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy, E! News notes.

Never change, you two.