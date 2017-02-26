10 Questions With Pabi Moloi

1. My favorite lipstick colour is?

A fiery red lip is best.

2. I drive a?

I drive a sturdy, simple SUV. With a car seat at the back.

3. My dream job is?

My dream job is full time mom.

4. My biggest regret?

My biggest regret is being too trusting.

5. My proudest moment?

My proudest moment was when my son was born..

6. I spend most of my time?

I spend most of my time planning.

7. The one thing I can't live without?

One thing I can't live without is my diary.

8. One thing no one knows about me?

One thing no one knows about me is that I sing everything, all the time.

9. My favorite country is?

My favourite country is home. But Cuba is top of my list of places I've visited.

10. If I could have a superpower it would be?