10 Questions With Pabi Moloi

Gallo Images
Pabi Moloi is one of South Africa's most recognisable faces. After a few weeks of turmoil in her personal life, the Huffington Post sat down with the media-shy personality and we got to know her a little better.
1. My favorite lipstick colour is?
A fiery red lip is best.
2. I drive a?
I drive a sturdy, simple SUV. With a car seat at the back.
3. My dream job is?
My dream job is full time mom.
4. My biggest regret?
My biggest regret is being too trusting.
5. My proudest moment?
My proudest moment was when my son was born..
6. I spend most of my time?
I spend most of my time planning.
7. The one thing I can't live without?
One thing I can't live without is my diary.
8. One thing no one knows about me?
One thing no one knows about me is that I sing everything, all the time.
9. My favorite country is?
My favourite country is home. But Cuba is top of my list of places I've visited.
10. If I could have a superpower it would be?
I'd love to have teleportation. Joburg traffic and sometimes flying can be daunting.
