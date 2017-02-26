ANC's 'War Room' Manager Quits After Paid Twitter Scandal

African National Congress (ANC) general manager Ignatius Jacobs has quit, reported City Press.

Jacobs was at the centre of the embarrassing "Paid Twitter" scandal which broke in January, in which the ANC was accused of setting up a war room before the 2016 local government elections and planning a covert pro-ANC campaign using social media, planning fake news and paid Twitter to discredit political opponents. The allegations emerged in court papers when public relations expert Sihle Bolani sued the ANC for payment for her role in the campaign. She named both Jacobs and ANC activist Shaka Sisulu as being involved.

City Press reported that Jacobs had been due to appear on Friday before a disciplinary committee for his role in the alleged operation but a settlement was reached before that in terms of which he quit and was paid six months salary. Jacobs' lawyer Mfana Gwala confirmed his departure to City Press.

At the time, Huffington Post reported how paid Twitter was used in a propaganda war aimed at propping up the Guptas.