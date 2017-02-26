Demi Lovato Says She's 1 Percent African -- And Twitter Absolutely Loses It

So much for wanting to share some personal news.

Pop star Demi Lovato was hit by a firestorm of haters on Twitter after sharing the results of a DNA ancestry test on Friday.

Lovato, 24, revealed that she's mostly Spanish, with Native American, Scandinavian, Irish and British roots. She also said she's 1 percent African.

I did a DNA test and found out I'm mainly Spanish, with Native American, SCANDINAVIAN (which I had NO idea), Irish, BRITISH.... — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

And I'm 1% African!!!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

Lovato's clear excitement was perhaps expected, since she's been outspoken about her love of Africa. After celebrating her 21st birthday by volunteering with a children's charity in Kenya, she got a tattoo of the continent on her arm.

"I went to Kenya and it was just a very, very inspirational journey that I feel like really had a huge impact on my life," she told iHeart radio while discussing her ink. "I would've gotten Kenya but then people would have been like, 'What's that?' So Africa's a little more distinct."

Her test results were not well received.

@Flawless_Demi_ @ddlovato everybody is at least 1% African but you don't see everyone running around with tattoos of Africa — jada :) (@_JadaScott) February 25, 2017

The "Confident" singer's mood went from excited to downcast in a matter of minutes. In a follow-up Tweet, she called out some of her haters for being "mean [as f**k]."

Just thought it was cool and totally random. Some of y'all are mean af. Twitter sucks. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 25, 2017

Fortunately, there were plenty of others who embraced her Lovato's news.

@ddlovato Gurl don't let it bother you. You did nothing wrong. Knowing your ancestry is an amazing thing. Be proud of it. — MalyndaHale (@MalyndaHale) February 25, 2017

@ddlovato I thought it was cool, I've always wondered about mine tbh. Love you Demi ️ — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) February 25, 2017

@ddlovato everyone's got a little bit of African in them. No matter where we come from. #biology #evolution — Edrie Ablola † (@Its_me_edrie) February 25, 2017

@ddlovato People are mean, but don't let that get you down. Thanks for sharing your information. It was interesting to read. — Norman D. Golden ll (@NormanGoldenll) February 25, 2017

@ddlovato ignore the haters girl! We love you and appreciate you sharing that sending you all our love️️ — XTRA RADIO (@XTRARADIO) February 25, 2017

@ddlovato I did a DNA test too, and I found I'm 1% African and 99% in love with Queen Demi lol — ㅤ 薬 ㅤ (@XIBASH) February 25, 2017